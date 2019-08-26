Hurricanes’ prospect Stelio Mattheos recovering from cancer surgery

NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes offensive prospect Stelio Mattheos is completing treatments for testicular cancer, the team said Monday, and will not participate in the Canes’ 2019 training camp.

The team said Mattheos, 20, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in June, just after he helped the Charlotte Checkers win the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup. He underwent surgery to remove one testicle and has completed multiple courses of chemotherapy in the past two months.

“I’d like to thank everyone who reached out to offer support and well wishes since the diagnosis,” Mattheos said in a statement. “I’ve had amazing support from my friends, family, teammates, coaches and all of the hockey organizations I’ve been a part of, including the Hurricanes, Checkers and Brandon Wheat Kings.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to my surgeon, Dr. Sabeer Rehsia, and all of the staff at Grace Hospital, as well as Dr. Piotr Czaykowski at Cancer Care Manitoba and all of the nurses on the chemotherapy ward.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News & Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Mattheos said he would resume his training for the 2019-20 season as soon as his treatments are complete and he receives clearance.

A Winnipeg native, Mattheos was a third-round selection by the Canes in the 2017 NHL Draft. He joined the Checkers last season after his final season of junior hockey with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League, scoring 44 goals and adding 52 assists in 65 games.

Mattheos had three goals and an assist in 14 Calder Cup games with the Checkers.