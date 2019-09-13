Brind’Amour, Canes back on the ice. It’s that time again.

Brind’Amour evaluates his first season as head coach Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour breaks down the success of his first year at head coach

Rod Brind’Amour will take to the ice Friday morning to begin training camp, intense as usual, eyes straight ahead, ready to start preparing the Carolina Hurricanes for a new season.

Last season? A memory, albeit a good one for the Canes. For Brind’Amour, it was his first as an NHL head coach and it was rewarding. It ended in the Stanley Cup playoffs, in the Eastern Conference finals, with a franchise re-energized and hockey again the talk of the town in springtime.

“We wanted to win the whole thing but it’s easy to turn the page, because you have to,” Brind’Amour said at the Canes media day. “You’ve got to win this year. What you’ve done in the past is kind of irrelevant.”

For Brind’Amour, who turned 49 last month, there is much to build on and a certain peace of mind, even for a coach. A year ago, much was different. He had been an assistant coach with the Canes but never the one who had to answer -- to team owner Tom Dundon, to president and general manager Don Waddell, to Canes fans, to the media. To his players.

“You’re prepared but then you never know if you’re prepared, you know, because you haven’t done it,” Brind’Amour said in a recent N&O interview. “Have we got everything figured out organization-wise? Then you get through it and now it’s, ‘OK, that was fine.’

“So at least you have a template for this year. You know if you stick with this plan it will work.”

Brind’Amour said being named the Canes coach in early May 2018 allowed him ample time to hire a staff, analyze players, sort through his lineup and fully gear up for the 2018-19 season. His easiest decision: making Justin Williams the team captain.

“I got lucky in that sense,” Brind’Amour said of the timing. “That’s really important for a coach, to get everything lined up. Now that I’ve gotten through it once, I know what to do a little different and what works.”

Brind’Amour’s system, which the Canes doggedly stuck to last season, worked. Carolina finished with 99 points, ending a frustrating playoff drought that stretched back to 2009 and was the longest in the league. The question now: can they make it back-to-back playoff years for the first time since 2001 and 2002?

As Brind’Amour noted, “The NHL is probably the tightest it’s ever been.”

While the Canes made some key offseason moves -- adding free-agent defenseman Jake Gardiner a week ago Friday -- other teams in the Eastern Conference did the same.

The New Jersey Devils won the draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, taking highly skilled forward Jack Hughes. They traded for defenseman P.K. Subban and signed veteran forward Wayne Simmonds.

“We saw last year what can happen when you get a lottery pick,” Brind’Amour said, noting the Canes winning the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft and taking forward Andrei Svechnikov. “Those things can instantly make your team better.”

Carolina Hurricanes’s Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with Justin Faulk (27) after scoring on New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) during the third period in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup series on Friday, May 3, 2019 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. The Canes rolled to a 5-2 victory clinching the series 4-0. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

And free-agent signings. The New York Rangers signed forward Artemi Panarin and the Florida Panthers signed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, the former Vezina Trophy winner. That hurt the Columbus Blue Jackets, who lost both players, but helped make two Eastern Conference teams better.

“And Philadelphia is another team where you ask how did they not make the playoffs with that roster, in my opinion,” Brind’Amour said.

When Brind’Amour looks at his roster, he sees a team with few open spots available as training camp begins. Which is a good thing.

“The better you get as an organization the tougher it is to say jobs are open, because guys have already proven themselves,” Brind’Amour said. “Last year we had some open. This year it’s tighter.”

Williams, at 37, has “stepped away” from hockey and is not with the team, leaving a top-six forward slot to be won. Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, after shoulder surgery, may not be ready for game action until early in the regular season. And there’s the competition at goaltender.

“The goalie situation will be the biggest thing we look at,” Brind’Amour said.

Canes center Jordan Staal said he didn’t expect Brind’Amour’s approach to change in his second year as head coach.

“We’re going to be one of the hardest working teams and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got every game,” Staal said. “That’s what Roddy wants. He demands that for sure.”

Brind’Amour pulled that out of his group last season. He said he got everything he asked from his team, adding, “You get that every year, you’re going to be satisfied.” For Brind’Amour, it’s time to try and get it again.