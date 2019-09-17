Canes sign defenseman Fredrik Claesson to one-year contract

Claesson signs contract with Canes Defenseman Fredrik Claesson has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, adding to the team's defensive depth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Defenseman Fredrik Claesson has signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, adding to the team's defensive depth.

The Carolina Hurricanes added to their defensive depth Tuesday, signing defenseman Fredrik Claesson to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season.

Claesson, 26, will be paid $700,000 at the NHL level and $100,000 at the AHL level. He received a $200,000 guarantee.

“It took a long time into the summer and couple days into training camp, but now that I get to be here for this year feels really good,” Claesson said Tuesday. “It’s really good competition, too, so it will be fun.”

Claesson, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, played 37 games with the New York Rangers last season, finishing with two goals and four assists. Listed at 6-1 and 196 pounds, he has 150 games of NHL experience with the Rangers and Ottawa Senators.

Claesson came to Canes camp on a professional tryout contract (PTO). With defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk still recovering from shoulder surgery, the Canes looked to add to their depth and give coach Rod Brind’Amour another option on the blue line.

“You’re talking to your agent the whole summer and he’s telling you to be patient but then you just want something to be done,” Claesson said. “It’s tough. Family friends and members are asking, too, ‘Where you going next year?’ and you keep telling them the same thing, that you don’t know. But I’m really happy to be here.”

Claesson also has played 285 career AHL games. Before coming to North America, he played in the Swedish Hockey League games with Djurgardens IF.

Claesson won a gold medal with Sweden in the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship. He was a fifth-round draft pick by Ottawa in 2011.