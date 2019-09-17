Canes Now

Canes Now

Want to watch the Canes’ preseason games? Here’s how

Canes begin preseason exhibition schedule

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses the start of the Canes' preseason exhibition schedule on Sept. 17, 2019. By
Up Next
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses the start of the Canes' preseason exhibition schedule on Sept. 17, 2019. By

Carolina Hurricanes fans will be able to watch five of the Canes’ six preseason exhibition games.

Four of the broadcasts will be video streamed on the Hurricanes web site (CarolinaHurricanes.com) and the Fox Sports GO app. The fifth will be the Sept. 25 game at Nashville, which will be shown by Fox Sports Carolinas.

The games that will be streamed are: the Tuesday, Sept 17 game at Tampa Bay (7 pm); the Wednesday, Sept. 18 game against Tampa Bay at PNC Arena (7 pm); the Sept. 27 game against Nashville at PNC Arena (7:30 pm), and the Sept. 29 game against Washington at PNC Arena (1:30 pm).

Coverage of the Canes-Caps game on Saturday in Washington (7 pm) will be an audio feed on WRALSportsFan.com, which will have the audio feeds from all six games.

John Forslund will handle the play-by-play and Tripp Tracy the analysis for the video streaming and audtio feeds. Mike Maniscalco will join Forslund and Tracy as the rinkside reporter for the Sept. 25 game on Fox Sports Carolinas.

Profile Image of Chip Alexander
Chip Alexander
In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.
  Comments  