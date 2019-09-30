Hurricanes place Forsberg, Bishop, Forsling on waivers

Canes’ Brind’Amour sizes up training camp Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses training camp after day three at PNC Arena on Sept. 15, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour discusses training camp after day three at PNC Arena on Sept. 15, 2019.

The Carolina Hurricanes are close to their opening-night roster.

The Canes on Monday placed goalie Anton Forsberg, forward Clark Bishop and defenseman Gustav Forsling on NHL waivers for the purpose of assigning them to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.

NHL teams have until noon Tuesday to make a claim on any of the three players. A year ago, the Canes plucked goalie Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs as the Leafs looked to assign him to the Toronto Marlies, their AHL team.

The Canes on Sunday assigned defenseman Chase Priskie to the Checkers. Priskie, a free-agent signee and former college standout at Quinnipiac, missed most of preseason training camp after an injury on the first day of camp.

NHL teams have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to notify the league of their final opening-night rosters.

Forsberg played in three of the Canes’ preseason exhibition games and had a 2.56 goals-against average, stopping 52 of 57 shots for a .912 save percentage. Awarded a one-year, one-way contract for 2019-20 after a salary arbitration hearing, he will be paid $775,000 this season.

With Forsberg on waivers, the decision has been made by Canes management that Petr Mrazek and James Reimer will be the two goaltenders on their initial NHL roster. Alex Nedeljkovic, the AHL goaltender of the year for the Checkers in 2018-19, was assigned to Charlotte last week.

Forsberg and Forsling were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in the June 24 trade that sent defenseman Calvin de Haan and forward Aleksi Saarela to Chicago. Forsling played 43 games for the Blackhawks last season while Forsberg spent the season with the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

Bishop got in 20 regular-season games and two playoff games for the Canes as a fourth-line center last season and also was a big part of the Checkers winning the AHL’s Calder Cup.

With forward Ryan Dzingel and defenseman Jake Gardiner missing training-camp time and preseason games with injuries, the Canes have kept forward Brian Gibbons and defenseman Roland McKeown in camp. Both have passed through waivers and both played in Sunday’s final preseason game against Washington.