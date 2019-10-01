Necas makes cut as Canes set opening-night roster

SHARE COPY LINK

The Carolina Hurricanes have set a 20-man roster for opening night Thursday against the Montreal Canadians.

Among those making the NHL roster: forward Martin Necas, a former first-round draft pick by the Canes.

Assigned to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League: forwards Julien Gauthier, Clark Bishop, and Brian Gibbons; defenseman Gustav Forsling and Roland McKeown, and goaltender Anton Forsberg.

The Canes on Monday placed Forsberg, Bishop and Forsling on NHL waivers. All cleared waivers Tuesday.

Necas, 20, made the Canes roster two years ago after being taken in the first round of the 2017 NHL draft, but played one NHL game before returning to his native Czech Republic to play for HC Kometa Brno, his Czech league team. He again made the Canes roster last year, playing seven games before being assigned to the Checkers.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday that the goaltending decision was the toughest in camp. The Canes earlier assigned Alex Nedeljkovic, the AHL goalie of the year in 2018-19, to the Checkers and Brind’Amour was hoping no other NHL team would pick up Forsberg from waivers.

“I’m hoping it works out and we’re keeping him,” Brind’Amour said before the noon deadline.

The Canes’ roster submiited to the league lists defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and forward Max McCormick in the non-roster injured reserve category.