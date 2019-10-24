Canes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco undergoes successful surgery to remove abdominal mass

Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco, left, interviews Canes captain Jordan Staal. Maniscalco was hospitalized in California on Wednesday after doctors discovered a mass in his abdomen and will be off the air indefinitely.

The Carolina Hurricanes said Thursday that television and web host Mike Maniscalco underwent successful surgery this week to remove a large non-cancerous mass from his abdomen.

The team said the surgery was performed Monday by Dr. Michael LeCompte and Dr. Michael Meyers at UNC REX Hospital in Raleigh. On Thursday, Maniscalco received the results of the biopsy, which determined the mass to be non-cancerous.

The team said Maniscalco and his family are grateful for the positive thoughts, prayers and concerns in the past week, and have asked for continued privacy as he continues to recover.

The team said Maniscalco is looking forward to returning to work as soon as possible.

Maniscalco is in his fourth season with the team, serving as rinkside reporter and host of Hurricanes LIVE pre- and postgame shows on Fox Sports Carolinas, as well as hosting and producing video content for CarolinaHurricanes.com. He also serves as host of the Canes Corner radio show.

The Buffalo native is a 10-year veteran of sports media in the Triangle, and hosted pregame and postgame shows on the Hurricanes’ radio broadcasts from 2007-16.