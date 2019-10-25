Canes need more of their aggressive, forechecking game

One of the staples of the Carolina Hurricanes’ play last season was an aggressive forecheck and constant pressure.

Use their speed, get to the puck quickly, harass and hem teams in their own zone. The Canes did it well.

While there have been flashes of that kind of assertive play and forechecking this season, there hasn’t been enough. In the road game Thursday against Columbus, the Blue Jackets completely flipped the script against the Canes in the second period, getting comfortable in the Carolina zone, scoring twice, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to tie the score.

The Canes were better in the third, but the Blue Jackets eventually won 4-3 in overtime.

“It’s not been consistent enough for me,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday in his media availability. “At times it’s perfect and then we don’t seem to quite have enough I’d say consistency, with our whole game. It’s not actually the forecheck but the whole way we’re playing. We’ve got to keep driving home the points and hopefully get there.”

Warren Foegele was one of the Canes’ best forechecking forwards and a major disrupter last season. He would use his speed to barrel into the zone and hound the puck, but like the Canes (6-3-1) he has not been as effective on the forecheck through the first 10 games this season.

“That was the recipe to our success last year,” Foegele said Friday in an N&O interview. “We’ve talked about how we need to do that more. We’ve got to stop turning the pucks over and playing that back-and-forth game. We’re at our best when we’re relentless and pressure, pressure.

“I don’t know that we’ve done that for a full 60 (minutes). Maybe a couple of games at the beginning of the year, but (Thursday) night Columbus played the second period the way we’re supposed to play, and to be on that end of it is not fun. We know what we need to do and it’s all about executing it.”

After a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders on Oct. 11 at PNC Arena, Islanders coach Barry Trotz quickly mentioned the Canes’ style of play in his press conference.

“Their speed gives everybody trouble,” Trotz said. “They’re all about pressure, and their D get up on it, and pressure, pressure, pressure.”

The win over the Isles gave the Canes a 5-0-0 record, the best season start in franchise history, and might have been as close as they have come to a complete-game victory. The Canes have gone 1-3-1 in their past five, the only victory a 2-0 shutout of the Los Angeles Kings when goalie Petr Mrazek was at his best.

Foegele said the Canes did a lot of video work Friday, saying, “Our forwards weren’t helping the defensemen out. We were just chipping into the neutral zone and changing, and they didn’t get a chance to change.

“It’s all about getting pucks behind their D and being relentless. We looked at clips and there were times we just made life a lot more difficult for us where we just didn’t do that. Then we’re just playing in our own zone.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Teuvo Teravainen (86) dives at the puck controlled by Columbus Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) Karl B DeBlaker AP

In Friday’s practice at PNC Arena, Foegele was on a line centered by Jordan Staal opposite winger Nino Niederreiter. Sebastian Aho was at center with Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov, and Erik Haula centered Ryan Dzingel and Martin Necas. Lucas Wallmark and Brock McGinn were the two extra forwards.

The Canes host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 1 p.m. and recalled forward Brian Gibbons from the Charlotte Checkers on Friday.

“Last night was not our best, and there are a lot of things we’re trying to build on and get better,” Teravainen said in an interview Friday of the loss to Columbus.

A consistently strong forecheck might be a good start.

“When you pressure the other defensemen and they feel like they’re under pressure all night, they make a lot of mistakes,” Teravainen said. “We make them turn the puck over, and we get some good chances. Those often can be the best chances you get all night.

“If we’re not getting the odd-man rushes, we need to get (the puck) in and get the pressure on their D. If we turn the puck over at the blue line or red line, our D is going to have to get it done, and it will be a tough night.”

A few power-play goals would help, but that’s another story. That, too, will take better execution. But the Canes need to get back to their pressure game if they’re to snap out of their sudden slide.

“We need to find a way to just maintain how we’re playing,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ve had stretches in games where it has gotten away from us and it has cost us the game. ... We can be better, and I think we all know that.”