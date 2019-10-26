Svechnikov, Mrazek spur Hurricanes to shutout against Blackhawks

It was hard for Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to pick and choose what he liked best about a 4-0 victory Saturday over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Canes ended a three-game winless streak. Brind’Amour liked that. The Canes needed a win.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, getting his first career power-play goal. Nino Niederreiter scored his first goal of the season, and Jordan Staal added another power-play score. Brind’Amour liked all that, of course.

Petr Mrazek, winning his 13th consecutive game at PNC Arena, earned his second shutout of the season and the 20th of his career. Against with a team with a load of firepower, he was poised in net but was also his usual fiery, competitive self, finishing with 32 saves.

“Phenomenal, right?” Brind’Amour said of his goalie, who was named the game’s first star. “He was sharp. You could tell, he was kind of ahead of it. He was solid all the way.”

But the Canes (7-3-1), as a group, were sharp, ahead of it and solid. The forecheck was good for the most part. The penalty killers did their job, snuffing out three Chicago power plays. The defense was active and sound.

“We played hard,” Svechnikov said. “We played hard all 60 minutes.”

Before scoring, Niederreiter made a hustling backchecking play in the first period with the defenseman caught back up ice that might have prevented a Chicago goal. Coaches, and teammates, always appreciate that.

Niederreiter had seemed snake-bit offensively in the first 10 games, often playing with center Sebastian Aho and getting his scoring chances but being unable to finish.

“You’re paid to score goals and if they don’t go in it’s definitely frustrating,” Niederreiter said. “It’s something that I know I’ve got to do and have to do, and I’m happy one went in and got that off my chest.”

Svechnikov had one empty-net goal in the first 10 games of the season and had to wonder when he would finally beat a goaltender. But the second-year pro was fully engaged from the start Saturday, buzzing around the net, and twice beat the Blackhawks’ Corey Crawford — the first on a quick wrister on the power play in the first period and the second on a shot in tight late in the game.

Carolina Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov (37)], of Russia, shoots the puck past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford (50) with Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) and Hurricanes' Warren Foegele (13) nearby during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

The power-play goal took five seconds. The puck dropped, the Canes’ Erik Haula won the draw, Dougie Hamilton passed to Svechnikov and Svechnikov unloaded from the left side. Crawford was frozen in place.

Staal’s goal gave the Canes’ second power-play unit a goal. Some nice passing between Niederreiter and Aho, who had two assists in the game, set up Staal for a shot from the low slot, pushing the Canes ahead 3-0 early in the third.

“Nice to win one on special teams,” Brind’Amour said.

Mrazek took it from there. He was cool in net in the first, facing 13 shots, and made a key stop in the second, stoning Dylan Strome on a breakaway. The Blackhawks had 68 total attempts, having 20 shots blocked and missing the net 16 times.

“It was busy in the first period,” Mrazek said. “You have a lot of stuff coming at you, and I saw the puck very well. The guys did a great job in front of me and made it easier.”

The Canes lost a lead and then the game Thursday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, dropping a 4-3 overtime decision on the road. A poor second period hurt, and the Canes’ second period on Saturday was their poorest of the game. But Mrazek had another 11 stops in the second to keep the Blackhawks stymied.

“I loved the way we played in the third, with the lead and still going after it but doing it right,” Brind’Amour said.

In terms of strategy, having the last change at home helped. The Blackhawks (2-5-2) switched up their lines, loading up their top line with Jonathan Toews centering Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. Brind’Amour planned to have Aho center Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen but moved Teravainen to Staal’s line with Niederreiter to match up.

This day, all the Canes’ moves worked. Had a few shots not banged off the post, the final score could have been 6-0.

“After losing the last three games, we knew we had to change something,” Niederreiter said. “I think it starts with working hard and playing simple in our own zone and go from there.”