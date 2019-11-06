Five observations from the Canes’ 4-1 road loss to the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers’ Carter Hart, right, blocks a shot as Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Five observations from the Carolina Hurricanes’ 4-1 road loss Tuesday to the Philadelphia Flyers:

Forget “cute.” Think “grind.” That’s the message Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour sent out after the loss. The Canes, he said, were playing well Tuesday but added, “I’ll be blunt. We’ve changed our group this year a little bit and we’re talented but that doesn’t win if you don’t get to the net, be first and grind out the goals first -- that mentality.”

The Canes’ goal had some artistry to it, Martin Necas using his speed to get to the puck in the offensive zone, making a nice cross-ice pass to Trevor van Reimsdyk, who set up Lucas Wallmark for the score. But as Brind’Amour said, the Canes need more ugly ones.

-- Those looking only at the analytics of the game probably would have thought the Canes came away with the win. The Canes had more scoring chances (21-18) and high-danger chances (12-7), according to the Natural Stat Trick analytics site. They had the better of the Corsi and Fenwick, with 61 total shot attempts to the Flyers’ 43.

But statistics lie and the numbers don’t decide the game. Flyers goalie Carter Hart, up and down this season, was up Tuesday, stopping 33 of 34 shots. Canes goalie Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 28 shots -- three on 13 shots in the third period.

Philadelphia Flyers’ Travis Konecny, left, cannot get a shot past Carolina Hurricanes’ Petr Mrazek during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum AP

-- The Canes aren’t the same team without center Erik Haula in the lineup and his availability -- in practices and games -- moving forward is an immediate concern.

Brind’Amour is being circumspect in discussing Haula’s situation, which is being listed as a lower-body injury and rules out any potential concussion symptoms stemming from the big hit Haula took from Anaheim’s John Manson in the Oct. 18 road game. Brind’Amour refers to it as a “hiccup” that Haula must deal with and Haula did have the horrendous knee injury last season. But again, the nature of Haula’s problem has not yet been disclosed.

-- A big part of the Canes becoming a playoff team last season was winning on the road, finishing 22-16-3 in the 41 games. It helped having that wise old head, Justin Williams, in the lineup and in the room, and the Canes became a very tough out.

The Canes are 3-3-1 on the road through the first seven games this season and don’t have Williams. But also to remember: they were 3-3-1 after the first seven a year ago and developed into a strong road team.

-- Dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen resulted in center Sebastian Aho getting 22:21 of ice time and winger Teuvo Teravainen 22:04. Brind’Amour had two of his best players on the ice more but the production wasn’t there, only 22 minutes of wear and tear.

Forward Jordan Martinook, who has missed the past 11 games with a core muscle injury, has been skating and might be able to rejoin practice soon. The Canes need that extra forward and more specifically need Martinook. And a healthy Haula.