Canes activate Jordan Martinook off injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning’s Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. AP

The Carolina Hurricanes have returned to full strength, activating forward Jordan Martinook on Friday from injured reserve.

Martinook, 27, had surgery Oct. 11 to repair a core muscle injury and has been sidelined the past 15 games. Named an alternate captain for this season, he had one assist in four games before undergoing the surgery.

Martinook helped the Canes become a playoff team last season, playing 82 games and scoring a career-high 15 goals -- including five game-winners -- and adding 10 assists. He was hindered by the injury during the Stanley Cup playoffs, missing some games, and first had surgery in May for the core-muscle injury.

Martinook gives the Canes grit and energy on the ice and has been one of the bigger personalities in the locker room, which has been a quieter place with him out.

“He’s a big part of our group,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Friday. “We’ve been missing that, the emotional side of things. He’s a big part of what we’re doing and also a good player. I don’t know what to expect. He’s been out for a long time. Just nice to have him back.

Asked what Martinook brings to the lineup, Brind’Amour said, “There’s a lot of pace and just chaos, as I like to call it, and a lot of destruction out there. It puts a lot of pressure on other teams to make plays. It’s hard to play against him.”

Canes center Erik Haula, after missing four games with a lower-body issue, returned to lineup on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. With Martinook and then Haula out, the Canes forwards Eetu Luostarinen and Brian Gibbons from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League.