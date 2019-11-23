Canes rally from early deficit to top Panthers 4-2

No team in the NHL has gotten more goals out of their defensemen this season than the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Canes got two more Saturday, from Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton, against the Florida Panthers. That’s 20 for the season -- 10 by Hamilton -- and were a big part of the Canes’ 4-2 comeback victory at PNC Arena.

Forwards Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Canes (14-8-1), Svechnikov with an empty-netter, and goalie Petr Mrazek had a number of high-quality saves among his 21 stops in the victory over one of the Eastern Conference’s most improved teams.

Pesce’s goal was badly needed after the Canes fell behind 2-0 in the first period. Hamilton’s, at 17:45 of the second period, pushed the Canes ahead 3-2, setting up an intense, physical third period.

“They got a couple and it didn’t go our way, but I just love the fact it didn’t change one bit what we were doing,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “It doesn’t always work out that way, but to get right back in it after we got down two ... that was a big goal (by Pesce), just kind of we’re OK. I thought everybody contributed tonight. It was just solid.

“I thought our D played exceptionally well. That was really the difference. They really shut down the other team.”

The Panthers, averaging 33.9 shots a game, were limited to 23 and outshot 16-7 in the third period. The Canes had 38 scoring chances to Florida’s 15 in the game according the Natural Stat Trick, the hockey analytics web site.

“As the game went on the third period was their best,” Florida coach Joel Quenneville said.

Hamilton, named the game’s first star, scored after Teravainen forced a turnover in the defensive zone. Teravainen, who had three assists, then made a crisp backhand pass to Hamilton on the other end and Hamilton got the puck through goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s pads for the lead -- the first NHL defenseman to reach 10 goals this season.

“Just reading and reacting and hoping the puck would somehow find me,” Hamilton said of the play that had him come off the bench and find a soft spot in the zone. “Turbo (Teravainen) has really, really good vision and made a great pass to me.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrates his goal with Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Chris Seward AP

The Canes had consecutive power plays in the third after Florida’s Brian Boyle was called for tripping and then the Panthers for having six men on the ice. The Panthers (12-6-5) killed off both penalties, keeping it a 3-2 game, but Svechnikov’s empty net goal sealed it with 1:02 left in regulation after Florida pulled Bobrovsky for an extra attacker.

The Canes were coming off a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers that had them jumping to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes and then losing the lead and the game. This night, it was the Canes rebounding against a team that had won three straight and five of its last six games.

The Panthers scored twice in 18 seconds in the first period. Defenseman Aaron Ekblad walked through the Canes defense to beat Mrazek after a faceoff win by Florida, and Boyle then got inside position on Canes forward Ryan Dzingel in front to score.

Brind’Amour elected to leave his fourth line and third defensive pairing on the ice after the Ekblad score. That backfired, but the Eetu Luostarinen line bounced back for the Canes with some strong shifts to help swing the momentum.

“That was a tough shift where we gave up two quick ones but we played a good game,” Hamilton said. “We executed, got in their zone and rumbled around down there a lot.”

The Canes needed a quick answer to the Panthers’ burst and got one -- from Pesce. The D-man unloaded a heavy slapshot from the left point for his third goal of the season, Teravainen with the primary assist.

“I closed my eyes and shot it as hard as I could,” Pesce quipped.

Make it three goals in a span of 59 seconds. Game on.

Carolina Hurricanes’ Martin Necas (88), from the Czech Republic, dons a purple sweater for the Hockey Fights Cancer campaign before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Raleigh, N.C., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) Chris Seward AP

It was the Canes’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer night at PNC Arena, and the crowd of 18,159 was rumbling after Necas tied the score 2-2, on a one-timer from the left circle off a Hamilton pass.

The Panthers lost defenseman Keith Yandle late in the first, the veteran leaving the game after catching a puck in the mouth. That shortened the Panthers bench although the Yandle, who appeared to have some teeth knocked out, returned in the third.

The Canes have a Sunday matchup in Detroit with the Red Wings to complete the back-to-back set. Brind’Amour did not say which goalie would get the start -- Mrazek, who once played for the Wings, or James Reimer, although the nod could go to Reimer.