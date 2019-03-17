NET no help as NC State lands in NIT

The NCAA went through the trouble of meeting with analytics experts, bringing in Google and coming up with a name that led to a catchy acronym, only to throw it away when it mattered. If the selection committee is going to ignore all the reasons it created its new NET metric in the first place, it might as well go back to the flawed but familiar RPI.
There’s no debate N.C. State’s exclusion from the field is the Wolfpack’s own fault. The inexcusable losses at Wake Forest and at home to Georgia Tech on senior night removed any margin for error it might have had.
You break it, you buy it.
But there should have been enough cushion when compared against Arizona State or St. John’s, both of which were thoroughly mediocre in thoroughly mediocre leagues, which is generous in the case of the Pac-12. N.C. State beat the SEC champion and held its own in the league that claimed three No. 1 seeds for only the second time ever.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News & Observer
#ReadLocal
The argument committee chairman Bernard Muir made against N.C. State on CBS was that it didn’t do well enough with its Quadrant 1 games. Sure. N.C. State was 3-9, beat the SEC champ and five of those losses were against eventual No. 1 seeds.
More likely the issue was the worst nonconference schedule in the country. That was always an issue with RPI, which did an execrably poor job of adequately assessing the strength of the teams you played. The workaround, annually for the NCAA basketball committee, was to assess schedule strength independently. No matter what the rest of the criteria said, that NCSOS number always ended up highlighted at the end of the day. It even helped get N.C. State in the field in 2014.
Enter the new NET, which caps its margin-of-victory component at 10 points but has an uncapped efficiency component that does essentially the same thing. While not perfect, it much better assesses how a team has performed regardless of the schedule it plays. N.C. State fares well in the NET not because it played bad teams, but because it beat the snot out of them. The Wolfpack beat the six worst teams it played by 51, 50, 46, 28, 27 and 19 points, stoking whatever mystery portion of the NET is fueled by efficiency margin. That’s insane, much harder to do than most people realize.
The Wolfpack went into Sunday 33rd in NET and 31st in Strength of Record, one of the secondary metrics on the team sheets that happens to do an even better job of comparing how teams fared independent of schedule strength. That’s unquestionably an NCAA tournament resume, way ahead of some at-large teams that made it in, as N.C. State athletic director Debbie Yow pointed out in a statement and subsequent Twitter posts: “Just want Committee to follow what they say matters. That’s all.”
N.C. State certainly didn’t set out to play the toughest schedule in the country, but it wasn’t intentionally this bad. What are the odds that six of the small-conference teams the Wolfpack scheduled, several of which have been in the NCAA tournament in recent years, would turn out to be not only among the worst teams in their conferences but among the worst in the country? Who knew Vanderbilt would lose its star and bottom out?
The idea of leaving out a team that would be safely in the field by its raw NET (even if that isn’t a consideration for the committee) because of some archaic perception of its schedule is just deliberate and willful ignorance.
N.C. State could have saved itself. But it has a valid gripe that NET didn’t save it from getting sent to the NIT.
Comments