2801 Lakeview Drive, Raleigh is the most expensive assessed Wake County single-family home on land under 10 acres owned by an individual. As of 2019 the assessed building value is $5,309.820. Other details: 1.4 acres, 12,617 heated sq. ft., built in 2006, 1.5 story, 9 full baths, 3 half baths. Travis Long

Here are the top 10 most expensive single-family homes, based on building value, in Wake County. Five of the homes are located inside the I-440 Beltline and one is in Wake Forest. All but three were built after 2000. This information is from the county’s most recent property tax assessments based on building value.