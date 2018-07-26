What to Watch on Thursday: In NC, Eustace struggles without Preston on ‘Mountain Men’

Mountain Men (9 p.m., History) — In the Turtle Island area of the North Carolina mountains, Eustace Conway struggles to get back to work without his longtime friend and co-star Preston Roberts, who died last summer.

Trial & Error (9 p.m., NBC) — Two new episodes again tonight. First up, Josh’s team continues to look for the murder weapon, which could seal their timeline. At 9:30, the trial begins and a hidden passageway is discovered on Lavinia’s property. (Read our review of Season 2 of “Trial & Error,” and about how “Trial & Error” was inspired by “The Staircase,” the documentary about the Michael Peterson murder trial.)







Great Food Truck Race (9 p.m., Food) — Season 9 starts off with seven trucks (none local) at a ranch outside of Los Angeles.







Nashville (9 p.m., CMT) — In the series finale (yep, it’s canceled — for the second time), Juliette makes a crucial decision and Deacon gets a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.







American Woman (10 p.m., Paramount) — Diana (Jennifer Bartels of Raleigh) embraces her sexuality and two visitors disrupt Jessica’s birthday party.