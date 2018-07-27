What to Watch on Friday: Your weekend binge is ‘Orange is the New Black’

Orange is the New Black (Netflix) — Here’s your weekend binge: Season 6 of OITNB lands in what is described as a more focused season with a smaller cast. It picks up a week after last season’s riot and raid and many prisoners have been moved to the nearby maximum security prison.
Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — The bakers face three sweet dough challenges, starting with creating their signature regional buns. The technical challenge is jam doughnuts.
Great White Shark Babies (10 p.m., Discovery) — Dr. Maurico Hoyos teams up with Michelle Jewell and Toby Daly-Engel in search of where the pregnant females of Guadalupe have their pups.
In Search Of … (10 p.m., History) — In the “Superhumans” episode, Zach meets a man who bent the metal frame of a car door with his bare hands in a moment of crisis.
