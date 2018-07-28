What to Watch on Saturday: ‘Love on Safari’ launches Hallmark’s Summer Nights series

Love on Safari (9 p.m., Hallmark) — Hallmark’s Summer Nights movie schedule kicks off with this story about reserved Chicago web designer Kira (played by Lacey Chabert) whose plans to take a relaxing vacation in Scottsdale are derailed when she learns she has inherited Ukuthula, a beautiful animal reserve in South Africa and must travel there for the reading of the will. Upon her arrival, she meets the handsome park ranger Tom (Jon Cor) who is the exact opposite of her steady (and bland) accountant boyfriend. Along with Tom and Ally, the reserves other ranger, Kira explores Ukuthula along with its majestic animals: zebras, giraffes, hippos and elephants, and she unexpectedly begins to not only fall in love with Ukuthula, but with Tom as well.
Also on tonight . . .
Pink Collar Crimes (8 p.m., CBS) — A new true crime series focusing on women who risked everything to make big (illegal) cash and served time for it. Think about this year’s new NBC drama “Good Girls,” except this is for real. It’s hosted by Marcia Clark, known for being the former prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial.
The Wrong Cruise (8 p.m., Lifetime) — A mom and her daughter fall for two handsome passengers while on a cruise, but when they leave the boat for an excursion on land, they realize they’ve been deceived.
Comments