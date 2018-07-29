What to Watch on Sunday: Bruce Willis could die hard at this Comedy Central Roast

Comedy Central Roasts: Bruce Willis (10 p.m., Comedy Central) — Actor Bruce Willis is roasted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Jeff Ross.
Also on tonight . . .
Cheerleader Nightmare (8 p.m., Lifetime) — While flying a drone, a teenager sees her boyfriend cheating with the head cheerleader and then the same cheerleader turns up murdered. The boyfriend becomes the price suspect.
Endeavour (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — The disappearance of a teacher at a public school tests Endeavour’s investigative skills in the Season 5 finale.
Who is America (10 p.m., Showtime) — It’s turning out that whatever happens on this show on Sunday ends up in the news the next week (like this and also this). See it here first.
