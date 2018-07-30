What to Watch on Monday: Powerful documentaries on Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (10 p.m., Paramount / BET) — The premiere of a documentary series about Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch member, in 2012. Martin was unarmed and Zimmerman was acquitted after claiming he shot the 17-year-old in self defense. The series uses news footage along with interviews and home movies to tell the story of the killing and the trial, which sparked the #BlackLivesMatter movement.
Whose Streets? (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — This POV documentary works as companion programming to Paramount’s Trayvon Martin series. “Whose Streets?” tracks the uprising in Ferguson, Mo., following the fatal shooting of unarmed teenager Michael Brown.
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) — Holmes and Watson investigate the poisoning of a relocation expert who had a secret career.
