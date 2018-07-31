What to Watch on Tuesday: Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman help makers get crafty

Making It (10 p.m., NBC) — This new lighthearted competition series, hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, brings together eight craftspeople from across the country to compete for the title of Master Maker. There are only six episodes and each episode will be themed and have two projects for competitors to complete
Separated: Children at the Border (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Frontline reports on the separation of immigrant families at the Mexican border, the treatment of minors at the border, and gives an overview of immigration policies under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Hard to Kill (10 p.m., Discovery) — Tim Kennedy learns what it takes to be a test pilot, enduring G-Forces, hurtling out of a plane from 20,000 feet and escaping a plane that is engulfed in flames.
Comments