What to Watch on Thursday: Finales for ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ and Fox’s ‘The Four’

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (8 p.m., Freeform) — A second season hasn’t yet been ordered (it’s expected to be renewed, though) but tonight’s Season 1 finale will include a post-credits sequence that points to the future of the show.
The Four: Battle for Stardom (8 p.m., Fox) — The panel crowns a winner in the Season 2 finale. The winner gets a record contract with Republic Records and career guidance.
Take Two (10 p.m., ABC) — When Sam and Eddie wake up in bed together with no memory of the previous day, they begin to suspect that they were drugged.
Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) — Jay and “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah go for a spin in a Lamborghini Aventador.
