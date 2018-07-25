Franz Ferdinand continues to ascend beyond ‘Take Me Out’

Squeeze, The Fixx and the Arctic Monkeys accomplished the same feat as Franz Ferdinand: Each band created debut albums that were akin to greatest hits collections.

That said, the projects proved difficult to follow-up. Franz Ferdinand’s 2004 eponymous debut release is full of deep, dark but anthemic songs.





There’s the buoyant “Take Me Out,” the clever and catchy “Jacqueline” and the campy and infectious “Tell Her Tonight.” Franz Ferdinand was nearly infallible out of the gate.

“So much went our way with that album,” bassist Bob Hardy says. “But we worked hard and made the best album we could. You never know what people are going to like. All I know is that we had a lot of fun making that first album, and the same can be said for this album.”

“Always Ascending,” released in February, finds the Scottish band moving in another sonic direction. The albums following the band’s debut are primarily comprised of edgy post-punk. But Franz Ferdinand has decided to experiment with its fifth studio album. Original member Nick McCarthy departed in 2016 and keyboardist Julian Currie and guitarist Dino Bardot joined the band. Producer Philippe Zdar pushed the band in a new direction. Zdar, who has produced Phoenix and Justice, is an expert at dance-rock.

“We were open to suggestions with Philippe,” Hardy says while calling from Byron Bay, Australia. “He was a strong new voice who helped shape this album. We went out of our comfort zone but it was balanced. No song was focused on more than another. It wasn’t about singles. It was just about making the best record possible.”

When Franz Ferdinand performs July 29 at the Ritz in Raleigh, expect a set of “Always Ascending” material and favorites.

“We try to give something to everybody,” Hardy says. “Fortunately we still enjoy playing the early songs that became so popular. I get asked if I get bored with playing ‘Take Me Out,’ and I honestly still love it. Maybe it has something to do with the crowd’s reaction. When people are singing your song, there’s nothing cooler. It’s a good song. When the song was written, we had some issues with the tempo. The verses were faster and the chorus was slower. So we broke convention and had the verses first and then had the chorus later on.“

“Take Me Out” launched Franz Ferdinand into the mainstream.

“I can’t think of a song we’re tired of playing,” Hardy says. “We have no problem playing any of the early songs. What we do is simple, we go out and try to have a good time.”

That extends to the cities where Franz Ferdinand plays. (The band also includes vocalist-guitarist Alex Kapranos and drummer Paul Thomson.)

When the band performed at Raleigh’s Lincoln Theatre in May 2017, the quintet hung out in Raleigh the following day.

“That was one of the highlights of the tour last year,” Hardy says. “We had such a good time in Raleigh. It’s a great city not enough people know about. Our favorite place is Fiction Kitchen. We loved eating (the vegan cuisine). What an amazing menu. I know we were only there last year but we’re looking forward to coming back to not just play but see a little more of Raleigh.”

Hardy says the band is comfortable moving from a quartet to a five-piece since McCarthy left the group.

“The change has been good,” Hardy says. “Nothing changed in the band since the time we formed (in 2002) until when (McCarthy) left (in 2016). I think things got a bit repetitive. We’ve opened some things up with Julian and Dino. The dynamic has changed.

“I can see how change can hurt some bands but I think that it’s been a positive for us. We’re moving on musically and that’s the best thing that you can do. We don’t need to repeat our first album. We can just play the songs from that album live and move in another direction creatively.”

Details

Who: Franz Ferdinand

When: 8 p.m. July 29

Where: The Ritz, 2820 Industrial Drive, Raleigh

Tickets: $25 and up

Info: 919-424-1400 or ritzraleigh.com



