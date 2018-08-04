What to Watch on Saturday: Bell and Mathison team up for Hallmark’s ‘Summer to Remember’

A Summer to Remember (9 p.m., Hallmark) — The next installment in Hallmark’s Summer Nights series is about an ER doctor who takes her daughter to Fiji, hoping to reconnect and improve their relationship. Mom meets a dashing surgeon and the daughter strikes up a friendship with the co-owner of their resort. It stars Hallmark favorites Catherine Bell and Cameron Mathison.
Also on tonight . . .
Cold Justice (6 p.m., Oxygen) — I don’t get the early air time, but I’m so excited for the season premiere, which takes Kelly Siegler and her team to Oneida County, Wisconsin, to investigate the unsolved murder of a wife and mother, Barbara Mendez. The search uncovers the town’s dark side, crimes against children and lies within a church.
Golden State Killer: Main Suspect (7 p.m., Oxygen) — A two-hour special about Joseph DeAngelo, arrested earlier this year and identified as the infamous Golden State Killer. Stephanie Gosk of NBC News interviews DeAngelo’s former friends, coworkers and victims, as well as detectives (including Det. Paul Holes).
Killer Twin (8 p.m., Lifetime) — Kendra is happily married career woman whose life unravels when her jealous twin sister decides to meddle.
The Secret Life of the Zoo (9 p.m., Animal Planet) — Rothschild’s giraffe Orla is about to give birth to her third calf, but is two weeks overdue.
