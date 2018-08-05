What to Watch on Sunday: Scotty McCreery and kin play ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Celebrity Family Feud (8 p.m., ABC) — Garner’s former “American Idol” winner Scotty McCreery takes his family to The Feud, going up against the family of Chris Kattan, former “Saturday Night Live” cast member. Scotty’s team will consist of his dad Michael McCreery, his wife Gabrielle Dugal, his father-in-law Merrick Dugall III and of course, Paquita McCreery, Scotty’s grandmother. Also tonight, Amber Riley vs. Tori Spelling. The celebs play to win money for their favorite charities. Check below for photos of the McCreery family from the show.
Chesapeake Shores (9 p.m., Hallmark) — The O’Brien family reunites after years apart to face the memories of their past in the Season 3 premiere.
iHeartCountry Festival (8 p.m., Fox) — Performers include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Sugarland, Maren Morris, Cole Swindle and others.
Who Is America? (10 p.m., Showtime) — Watch this Sacha Baron Cohen show tonight to see what’s on the news next week.
