What to Watch on Monday: AMC returns ‘Better Call Saul’ and launches ‘Lodge 49’

Better Call Saul (9 p.m., AMC) — In the Season 4 premiere, Jimmy struggles to cope with Chuck’s tragic death, while Mike ponders his role at Madrigal and Howard makes a startling confession.
Also on tonight . . .
The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) — Becca picks her favorite in a live three-hour finale.
Sugar Town (8 p.m., Investigation Discovery) — A two-hour documentary about the death 22-year-old Victor White III, who was fatally shot while sitting in the back of a police car in New Iberia, Louisiana, in 2014. Police said White — handcuffed behind his back — shot himself in the chest. The documentary focuses on White’s family’s quest for justice.
Lodge 49 (10 p.m., AMC) — AMC’s new (lighthearted, for a change!) series about an optimistic ex-surfer who, drifting after the death of his father collapse of the family business, finds himself deposited by fate at Lodge 49, a rundown fraternal lodge with strange alchemical philosophies.
Still Tomorrow (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — In this POV documentary, a 39-year-old woman with cerebral palsy deals with fame when her poetry becomes a best-seller in China.
