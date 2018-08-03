2016 Nobel literature winner Bob Dylan.
Bob Dylan to play Durham this fall

August 03, 2018 12:45 PM

Bob Dylan is coming back to Durham.

He’ll play Nov. 3 at Durham Performing Arts Center.

After a “Friends of DPAC” Presale, tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. Prices range from $62.50 to $112.50, plus taxes and fees.

The 77-year-old Dylan, of course, is among the most acclaimed artists in any genre of the past century. His numerous accolades include Grammys, Oscars, Pulitzers and Nobels.

In recent years, Dylan has released a series of moody late-night albums, in a subdued vein similar to Frank Sinatra. He played a soldout DPAC in 2015, with lighting so dark it was often difficult to see him onstage.

Expect a quick sellout, followed by tickets marked way up on the secondary market. For details, see dpacnc.com.

