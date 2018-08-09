What to Watch on Thursday: A ‘Trial & Error’ verdict, but the story is just starting

Trial & Error (9 p.m., NBC) — After Dwayne testifies for the prosecution and dismantles Josh’s timeline, Lavinia pressures Josh to fire him. After the trial ends, Josh and the defense team learn some disturbing facts about Lavinia in a scene made even funnier if you’ve watched “The Jinx.” (Sad update: This show was cruelly canceled this week by NBC, but it’s currently being shopped to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. So cross your fingers, East Peckers — and if you’re on social media, let the streaming networks know how much you’d like to see this show continue #savetrialanderror).
The Perfect Murder (9 p.m., ID) — Forty-seven-year-old mother Joyce Aparo is found strangled to death near a road 70 miles from her Connecticut home. The investigation leads to a world of abuse, sexual obsession and lies.
The Great Food Truck Race (9 p.m., Food) — The trucks meet Tyler at a Sonic Drive-In in Phoenix for a blind taste test and savory dish challenge inspired by Sonic’s signature drinks.
Take Two (10 p.m., ABC) — Sam and Eddie investigate the seemingly accidental death of a ‘90s sitcom star with whom Sam worked in her youth.
