What to Watch on Friday: Netflix adds ‘Insatiable’ and ‘All About the Washingtons’

Insatiable (Netflix) — Described as a “dark, twisted comedy,” “Insatiable” stars Debby Ryan as Patty, who has been bullied because of her weight but then finds herself suddenly thin and is out for payback against those who made her feel bad. Dallas Roberts and Alyssa Milano play husband-and-wife pageant coaches who try to help Patty become a pageant queen — but they don’t understand the depth of her rage and her desire for payback.
All About the Washingtons (Netflix) — Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons and Justine Simmons play fictionalized versions of themselves in this scripted family sitcom. After Joey Washington retires from a long career as a hip-hop star, his wife Justine pursues her own career and lets Joey focus on homemaking.
Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) — Four bakers are left vying for a place in the finale. Tonight, they make petits fours.
Wynonna Earp (9 p.m., Syfy) — Wynonna pays an unexpected visit to her mother.
Comments