What to Watch on Saturday: Documentaries on Paul Walker, Crystal Rogers

The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers (7 p.m., Oxygen) — This thoroughly fascinating 6-part true crime series uses the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers from Bardstown, Kentucky, as the starting point to examine a series of bizarre murders in the tiny town over the course of just a few years. Just 16 months after the 35-year-old mother of five disappeared without a trace, her father, who had been leading the investigation into her disappearance, was shot dead in a field near his home. Then there’s the Bardstown police officer who was gunned down two years before. And an elementary school teacher and her teenage daughter murdered in 2014. None of the crimes have been solved. Are they connected? Reporter Stephanie Bauer and homicide detective Dwayne Stanton pretty much start from zero with the case, working with the Rogers family and others close to the victims.
I Am Paul Walker (9 p.m., Paramount) — A new documentary about the life of actor Paul Walker, who was killed in a car accident in California in 2013. The documentary features never-before-seen photos and home movies, as well as interviews with friends, coworkers and family. In addition to Walker’s screen work (most notably, the “Fast and Furious” franchise), the film covers his personal passions: surfing, auto racing, sharks, humanitarian work and his love for his daughter.
Love at Sea (9 p.m., Hallmark) —An event planner aboard a cruise ship butts heads with a rookie cruise director.
Dateline (9 p.m., NBC) — NBC gives us a rerun of their “Down the Back Staircase” episode from April 2017, featuring an interview with Michael Peterson from just after his Alford Plea for the 2001 murder of his wife Kathleen. Durham’s most infamous crime has been back in the news this summer with the release of the 13-part documentary “The Staircase” on Netflix.
