Horror classics, both old and new, will screen at NCMA film series

On Aug. 10 and 11, the N.C. Museum of Art is showing horror classics at the open-air theater in the museum’s park.
Friday night, it’s George Romero’s 1968 horror flick “Night of the Living Dead” (1968), which spawned a franchise and is widely believed to be the first modern zombie movie. Saturday night, it’s Jordan Peele’s “Get Out,” starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford. Peele’s 2017 social thriller won a well deserved Oscar for Best Screenplay earlier this year.
Doors open at 7:30, with each night’s feature beginning at 9 p.m. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
Other Highlights
▪ On Aug. 10, Booth Amphitheatre in Cary is showing the Sing-A-Long version of Bill Condon’s 2017 fantasy musical “Beauty and the Beast.” 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.
▪ On Aug. 10, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is presenting Steven Spielberg’s 1971 TV movie thriller “Duel” at 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 11, it’s Drew Barrymore’s 2009 sports comedy drama “Whip It,” sponsored by the Carolina Roller Derby, at 1:45 p.m. On Aug. 12, the Afternoon Tea series presents Sophia Coppola’s 2006 historical drama “Marie Antoinette” at 2:15 p.m.
On Aug. 13-16, it’s Paul King’s “Paddington 2” (2017) at 11 a.m. as part of the Kids Camp series. On Aug. 13, John Carpenter’s 1988 sci-fi horror flick “They Live” screens at 9:55 p.m. On Aug. 14, it’s “Ghoulies 2” (1988) as part of Terror Tuesday at 6 p.m. On Aug. 15, Weird Wednesday presents Claudio Fragasso’s 1990 cult favorite “Troll 2” at 7:30 p.m.
On Aug. 16, Phil Alden Robinson’s “Field of Dreams” (1989) shows at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 for each film except for the Kids Camps series, which is $3, and the “Horse Feathers” event, which is free. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ On Aug. 11, The Cary theater is showing Eugene Jarecki’s 2017 Elvis Presley documentary “The King” at 7 and 9:30 p.m. On Aug. 12, it’s the FAD: Film Arts Dance Festival, a program of dance films from around the world, at 2 p.m. On Aug. 14, the Frame By Frame series presents Roman Polanski’s 1968 horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby” at 7 p.m.
On Aug. 14, the Cinema Overdrive series presents Alfred Sole’s 1976 cult thriller “Alice Sweet Alice” at 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 15, Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary “Filmworker” screens at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., followed by Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” at 9 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film except for the FAD event, which is $3-$7, and the Frame By Frame event, which is $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On Aug. 9, Raleigh Little Theatre will will show the 1992 comedy “Sister Act,” which is a rescheduled screening. Free. 8:30 p.m. (concessions and food trucks open at 7 p.m.) The screening will be held in the Stephenson Amphitheatre next to the Raleigh Rose Garden. Details: 919-821-4579 or raleighlittletheatre.org
▪ On Aug. 12, the Cinema Inc. series concludes its 52nd season with Charles Laughton’s 1955 classic “The Night of the Hunter,” starring Robert Mitchum. Subscriptions for this season are sold out, but those interested in subscribing for 2018-19 can send their contact information to thecinemainc@gmail.com.
Comments