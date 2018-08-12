What to Watch on Sunday: Food Network tags NCCU grad as one of the ‘Worst Cooks in America’

Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food) — Fourteen of the worst cooks in America — including NCCU graduate Janese Henry of Spring Lake, N.C. — enter a boot camp headed up by Anne Burrell and Robert Irvine. Burrell and Irvine start off by asking the cooks to make their signature dishes. It’s bad. Then the cooks split into teams and attempt a surf-and-turf dish. A cook from each team will be sent home. For what it’s worth, Henry thinks her food is just fine, but her family disagrees. She says her daughters will go to bed early to avoid eating dinner. We interviewed Janese this week and it was a really fun conversation. She should be great on the show.
Also on tonight . . .
2018 Teen Choice Awards (8 p.m., Fox) — Nick Cannon and Lele Pons host this event, which honors the favorite TV, film, music, fashion and comedy stars as chosen by teens. Performances by Khalid, Lauv and Meghan Trainor.
Get Shorty (9 p.m., EPIX) — In the two-hour Season 2 premiere, Miles works on a new project while anxiously awaiting the first cut of “The Admiral’s Mistress.”
Elementary (10 p.m., CBS) — An investigation into the murder of a religion professor puts Holmes and Watson on a hunt for a killer connected to the occult.
