Carrie Underwood is coming to Raleigh, but there’s a good reason why it’s next year

Carrie Underwood kicked off her Wednesday with two major announcements: a tour as well as her pregnancy.

She announced that her “Cry Pretty 360 Tour” will kick off May 1 in Greensboro, with a stop at Raleigh’s PNC Arena later in the tour on Sept. 30.

The much-acclaimed country singer, who launched her career by winning 2005’s fourth season of “American Idol,” will play Raleigh with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June as opening acts.





As for why the tour won’t launch until May 1, 2019, she said there’s a good reason: She’s expecting her second child with her husband, NHL player Mike Fisher.





In an Instagram video, she revealed balloon letters that spell out “Baby.”

“Mike and Isaiah and I are over the moon and excited that we’re adding another little fish to our pond,” she said. “This has been a dream come true, with album and baby news and all that stuff.”

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 at Ticketmaster.com and the PNC box office. Prices are still to come. Ticket-buyers will receive a copy of the forthcoming album, “Cry Pretty.”





It’s been a month of big news for the superstar. Last week, the Country Music Association announced she and Brad Paisley will return as co-hosts of the awards show for the 11th consecutive year. The show will be Nov. 14.

Underwood has been on a comeback of sorts after she spent last winter recovering from an accident that broke her wrist and required 40 stitches in her face.

Other concerts announced for PNC Arena in 2019 include Metallica on Jan. 28 and Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour on March 12.