Snoop Dogg, left, and Martha Stewart in “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”
Entertainment

What to Watch on Wednesday: Martha teaches Snoop to milk a cow on ‘Pot Luck Dinner Party’

By Brooke Cain

August 15, 2018 07:30 AM

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (9 p.m., VH1) - Two back-to-back episodes tonight cover mac and cheese and Chinese food. In the first episode, Terrence Howard, Queen Latifah and Jussie Smollett help Martha teach Snoop to milk a cow. Margaret Cho and G-Eazy are featured in the second episode.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (9 p.m., Fox) - Ramsay revamps Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood in Sacramento in the Season 1 finale. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Wonders of Mexico (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 1 finale, animals like prairie dogs, snakes, bats and tiny owls find ways to survive in northern Mexico’s desert.

