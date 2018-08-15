What to Watch on Wednesday: Martha teaches Snoop to milk a cow on ‘Pot Luck Dinner Party’

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (9 p.m., VH1) - Two back-to-back episodes tonight cover mac and cheese and Chinese food. In the first episode, Terrence Howard, Queen Latifah and Jussie Smollett help Martha teach Snoop to milk a cow. Margaret Cho and G-Eazy are featured in the second episode.
Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (9 p.m., Fox) - Ramsay revamps Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood in Sacramento in the Season 1 finale. The show has been renewed for a second season.
Wonders of Mexico (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 1 finale, animals like prairie dogs, snakes, bats and tiny owls find ways to survive in northern Mexico’s desert.
Some programming details are provided by networks.
Comments