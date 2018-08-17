What to Watch on Friday: ‘Simpsons’ creator brings animated ‘Disenchantment’ to Netflix

Disenchantment (Netflix) - Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons,” brings us a 10-episode adult animated comedy fantasy series set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. The show follows the adventures of a hard-drinking young princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon. It features the voices of Abbie Jacobson, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon.
Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the final episode of Season 3, three bakers must prove themselves to the judges by creating a signature Pithivier and then tackle the technical challenge of fondant fancies.
Treehouse Masters (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - The two-hour Season 11 premiere involves a big build in Kauai, Hawaii. Also on top this season, treehouse designer Pete Nelson tackles a large project for football star, Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Some programming details are provided by networks.
Comments