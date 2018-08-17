Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons,” brings us “Disenchantment,” an adult animated comedy fantasy series set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland.
Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons,” brings us “Disenchantment,” an adult animated comedy fantasy series set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. NETFLIX
Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons,” brings us “Disenchantment,” an adult animated comedy fantasy series set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. NETFLIX

Entertainment

What to Watch on Friday: ‘Simpsons’ creator brings animated ‘Disenchantment’ to Netflix

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 17, 2018 07:30 AM

Disenchantment (Netflix) - Matt Groening, creator of “The Simpsons,” brings us a 10-episode adult animated comedy fantasy series set in the medieval kingdom of Dreamland. The show follows the adventures of a hard-drinking young princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon. It features the voices of Abbie Jacobson, Eric Andre and Nat Faxon.

Great British Baking Show (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the final episode of Season 3, three bakers must prove themselves to the judges by creating a signature Pithivier and then tackle the technical challenge of fondant fancies.

Treehouse Masters (8 p.m., Animal Planet) - The two-hour Season 11 premiere involves a big build in Kauai, Hawaii. Also on top this season, treehouse designer Pete Nelson tackles a large project for football star, Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some programming details are provided by networks.

  Comments  