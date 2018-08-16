If you screen ‘Field of Dreams,’ they will come. That’s how the story goes.

On Aug. 17 to 19, The Cary theater is showing a few films by legendary director Stanley Kubrick, which are centered around Tony Ziera’s 2017 documentary “Filmworker,” about Kubrick’s personal assistant Leon Vitali. First up, there’s Kubrick’s 1956 classic thriller “The Killing” at 7 p.m., followed by “Filmworker” at 9 p.m. (There will be an encore of “Filmworker” on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.) On Aug. 19, Kubrick’s 1975 historical drama “Barry Lyndon” screens at 2 p.m.
On Aug. 19, the 1989 baseball drama “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner, presented by Esperanza de Guatemala, screens at 7 p.m. The event is a fundraiser with a 6 p.m. reception, and tickets are $15 (for children 12 and younger) and $25 for adults. Proceeds will go to help a school in Guatemala.
On Aug. 21, the Frame By Frame series is featuring François Truffaut’s 1968 crime drama “The Bride Wore Black” at 7 p.m. On Aug. 23, Eugene Jarecki’s 2017 Elvis Presley documentary “The King” shows at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except for the Frame By Frame event, which is $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
Other Highlights
▪ On Aug. 17, Booth Amphitheatre in Cary is showing the Ava DuVernay’s 2018 fantasy-adventure “A Wrinkle in Time” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.
▪ On Aug. 18, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a Cereal Party for Joe Pytka’s 1996 sports comedy “Space Jam” at 11 a.m., followed by a Movie Party for David Wain’s 2001 cult comedy “Wet Hot American Summer” at 2 p.m. On Aug. 20-23, the 2010 animated adventure “Despicable Me” shows at 11 a.m. as part of the Kids Camp series.
On Aug. 20, the Fist City series presents John Woo’s 1993 action thriller “Hard Target” at 8:30, and the Mystery Monday series presents Errol Morris’ 2010 documentary “Tabloid” at 7:30 p.m. On Aug. 23, as part of Knockouts — a Month of Ballers, Brawlers, Skaters and Fighters — there will be a screening of David Winters’ 1986 skateboard drama “Thrashin’” at 7:15 p.m. On Aug. 21, Tibor Takács’ 1987 horror flick “The Gate” screens as part of Terror Tuesday at 7:15 p.m, and the Get Sad Y’all series presents Stephen Chbosky’s 2012 drama “Perks of Being a Wallflower” at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $5 for each film, except for the Kids Camps series, which is $3, and the “Horse Feathers” event, which is free. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.
▪ On Aug. 20, the Rialto Theatre’s “Monday at the Movies” series is presenting Howard Deutch’s 1986 teen rom -om classic “Pretty in Pink,” starring Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and Jon Cryer. 7 p.m. $5. Details: 919-856- 8683 or ambassadorcinemas.com.
