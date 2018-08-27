The NC State Fair has released its concert schedule. Look for some hometown favorites.

Once again, the N.C. State Fair is going homegrown.

The 151st edition of the fair runs Oct. 11-21 at the State Fairgrounds, and the fourth annual Homegrown Music Fest will present more than 60 North Carolina acts on three stages.

As was the case last year, the year before and the year before that, all shows are free with paid fair admission.

Rising Raleigh rock band American Aquarium is the primary attraction on the Dorton Arena mainstage opening. Dorton Arena also will feature Rhett and Link, (Oct. 12), YouTube stars from Buies Creek; Sanford’s Britton Buchanan (Oct. 16), “The Voice” runner-up; Rockingham’s Bucky Covington (Oct. 15), one of several North Carolina stars from the 2006 class of “American Idol”; and the Raleigh metal band Between the Buried & Me.

SIGN UP

Outdoor stages at Heritage Circle and the Waterfall will have music ranging from various kinds of folk to rock to military music, R&B, country, Christian and reggae. The complete lineup is below.

Fair tickets for early admission prices are on sale now through Oct. 31 at ncstatefair.org.

Dorton Arena

All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — American Aquarium (Raleigh, Americana)

Oct. 12 — Rhett and Link Live! (Buies Creek, comedy)

Oct. 13 — An Evening of Worship with Faith Baptist Church (Youngsville, Christian)

Oct. 14 — Mr. Potato Head (Raleigh, covers)

Rhett and Link, who began their YouTube career in Fuquay-Varina, will bring their live comedy show to the NC State Fair Oct. 12. Courtesy of Metro Public Relations

Oct. 15 — RaeLynn (Fayetteville, country), Bucky Covington (Rockingham, country)

Oct. 16 — Noche Latina (Raleigh, Latin)

Oct. 17 — Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band (Sylva, Christian bluegrass), Britton Buchanan (Sanford, pop)

Oct. 18 — The War & Treaty (New Bern, roots/soul/gospel), New Reveille (Raleigh, Americana)

Oct. 19 — Between the Buried and Me (Raleigh, metal)

Oct. 20 — The Catalinas (Charlotte, beach)

Oct. 21 — Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (Raleigh, pop/R&B)

SHARE COPY LINK The 150th NC State Fair will come to a close on Sunday October 22nd. The awe-inspiring rides, culinary creations, challenging fair games and much more have drawn large crowds to the fairgrounds since it opened.

Heritage Circle Stage

The following are 45-minute sets.

Oct. 11 — Honey Magpie (Chapel Hill, folk); 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — Sweet Potato Pie (Cary-Seagrove-Albemarle-Linwood-Monroe, bluegrass/gospel); 9:30 a.m., 3:30, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 — David Childers (Mount Holly, folk); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 — Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express (Foothills of Western North Carolina, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 — Carolina Line Bluegrass Band (Oak Island/Southport, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Clint Alphin (Dunn, Americana); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 — Graham’s Number (Raleigh, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 — Big Fat Gap (Chapel Hill, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 — Brad Hudson Band (Raleigh, country/bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 — Shannon Baker & the Classic Stepbacks (Wilson, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 — Cuttin Grass (Raleigh-Durham, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

SHARE COPY LINK News & Observer drone footage of the NC State Fair as the sun sets Thursday evening, October 19, 2017.

Waterfall Stage

The following are about 45-minute sets.

Oct. 11 — The Sunday Special (Raleigh, soul); 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 — Porch Light Apothecary (Raleigh, Americana), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Katie Basden (Durham, country), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Frontside (Durham, emo), 4 p.m.; 6 String Drag (Raleigh, Americana), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 — The Pinkerton Raid (Durham, folk), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; S.E. Ward (Chapel Hill, indie), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Madison Jay and Friends (Raleigh, hip-hop), 4 p.m.; Anne-Claire (Greensboro, indie), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 — Jump Mountain (Raleigh, Americana), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Caroline Dare (Greenville, country), 1 and 2:30 p.m; Shark Quest (Chapel Hill, instrumental), 4 p.m.; DownTown Abby & The Echoes (Charlotte, soul), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 — Los Acoustic Guys (Winston-Salem, Latin), 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m; Mountain Top Polka Band (Asheville, polka), 2 and 3:30 p.m.; Jack The Radio (Raleigh, rock), 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 — The Band Sorelle (Raleigh, folk), 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Flor Y Canto (Raleigh, Mexican folk), 2 and 3:30 p.m.; Moonshine (Windsor, country), 5 p.m.

Oct. 17 — Military Appreciation Day program with 440th Army Band (Morrisville), 12:15, 4 and 6 p.m.

Oct. 18 — Lowderstill (Durham, jazz), 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; The Hot at Nights (Raleigh, jazz), 2 and 3:30 p.m.; LaureNicole (Raleigh, rock), 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 — The Dapper Conspiracy (Raleigh, Southern gothic), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; XOXOK (Chapel Hill, soul), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Bat Fangs (Carrboro, rock), 4 p.m.; Super Grit Cowboy Band (Kinston, country), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 — Coby James (Louisburg, Christian pop), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Sons of Paradise (Raleigh, reggae), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Earther (Raleigh, punk), 4 p.m.; The Veldt (Raleigh, shoegaze), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 — Reese McHenry (Durham, rock), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Aaron Hamm & the Big River Band (Selma, country), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Vaughn (Raleigh, hip-hop), 4 p.m.; Eric Gales (Greensboro, blues), 5:30 p.m.