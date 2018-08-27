Britton Buchanan performs in “The Voice” semifinals on May 15, 2018. He will perform at the NC State Fair on Oct. 17.
The NC State Fair has released its concert schedule. Look for some hometown favorites.

By David Menconi

August 27, 2018 09:00 AM

RALEIGH

Once again, the N.C. State Fair is going homegrown.

The 151st edition of the fair runs Oct. 11-21 at the State Fairgrounds, and the fourth annual Homegrown Music Fest will present more than 60 North Carolina acts on three stages.

As was the case last year, the year before and the year before that, all shows are free with paid fair admission.

Rising Raleigh rock band American Aquarium is the primary attraction on the Dorton Arena mainstage opening. Dorton Arena also will feature Rhett and Link, (Oct. 12), YouTube stars from Buies Creek; Sanford’s Britton Buchanan (Oct. 16), “The Voice” runner-up; Rockingham’s Bucky Covington (Oct. 15), one of several North Carolina stars from the 2006 class of “American Idol”; and the Raleigh metal band Between the Buried & Me.

Outdoor stages at Heritage Circle and the Waterfall will have music ranging from various kinds of folk to rock to military music, R&B, country, Christian and reggae. The complete lineup is below.

Fair tickets for early admission prices are on sale now through Oct. 31 at ncstatefair.org.

Dorton Arena

All shows are at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11American Aquarium (Raleigh, Americana)

Oct. 12Rhett and Link Live! (Buies Creek, comedy)

Oct. 13 — An Evening of Worship with Faith Baptist Church (Youngsville, Christian)

Oct. 14Mr. Potato Head (Raleigh, covers)

Oct. 15RaeLynn (Fayetteville, country), Bucky Covington (Rockingham, country)

Oct. 16Noche Latina (Raleigh, Latin)

Oct. 17Summer Brooke & the Mountain Faith Band (Sylva, Christian bluegrass), Britton Buchanan (Sanford, pop)

Oct. 18The War & Treaty (New Bern, roots/soul/gospel), New Reveille (Raleigh, Americana)

Oct. 19Between the Buried and Me (Raleigh, metal)

Oct. 20The Catalinas (Charlotte, beach)

Oct. 21Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience (Raleigh, pop/R&B)

Heritage Circle Stage

The following are 45-minute sets.

Oct. 11Honey Magpie (Chapel Hill, folk); 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12Sweet Potato Pie (Cary-Seagrove-Albemarle-Linwood-Monroe, bluegrass/gospel); 9:30 a.m., 3:30, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Oct. 13David Childers (Mount Holly, folk); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14Jonah Riddle & Carolina Express (Foothills of Western North Carolina, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15Carolina Line Bluegrass Band (Oak Island/Southport, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Oct. 16Clint Alphin (Dunn, Americana); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 Graham’s Number (Raleigh, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18Big Fat Gap (Chapel Hill, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 19Brad Hudson Band (Raleigh, country/bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Oct. 20Shannon Baker & the Classic Stepbacks (Wilson, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 Cuttin Grass (Raleigh-Durham, bluegrass); 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Waterfall Stage

The following are about 45-minute sets.

Oct. 11 The Sunday Special (Raleigh, soul); 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 12Porch Light Apothecary (Raleigh, Americana), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Katie Basden (Durham, country), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Frontside (Durham, emo), 4 p.m.; 6 String Drag (Raleigh, Americana), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 13The Pinkerton Raid (Durham, folk), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; S.E. Ward (Chapel Hill, indie), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Madison Jay and Friends (Raleigh, hip-hop), 4 p.m.; Anne-Claire (Greensboro, indie), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 14Jump Mountain (Raleigh, Americana), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Caroline Dare (Greenville, country), 1 and 2:30 p.m; Shark Quest (Chapel Hill, instrumental), 4 p.m.; DownTown Abby & The Echoes (Charlotte, soul), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 15Los Acoustic Guys (Winston-Salem, Latin), 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m; Mountain Top Polka Band (Asheville, polka), 2 and 3:30 p.m.; Jack The Radio (Raleigh, rock), 5 p.m.

Oct. 16The Band Sorelle (Raleigh, folk), 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Flor Y Canto (Raleigh, Mexican folk), 2 and 3:30 p.m.; Moonshine (Windsor, country), 5 p.m.

Oct. 17 — Military Appreciation Day program with 440th Army Band (Morrisville), 12:15, 4 and 6 p.m.

Oct. 18Lowderstill (Durham, jazz), 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; The Hot at Nights (Raleigh, jazz), 2 and 3:30 p.m.; LaureNicole (Raleigh, rock), 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 — The Dapper Conspiracy (Raleigh, Southern gothic), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; XOXOK (Chapel Hill, soul), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Bat Fangs (Carrboro, rock), 4 p.m.; Super Grit Cowboy Band (Kinston, country), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 20Coby James (Louisburg, Christian pop), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Sons of Paradise (Raleigh, reggae), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Earther (Raleigh, punk), 4 p.m.; The Veldt (Raleigh, shoegaze), 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 21Reese McHenry (Durham, rock), 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Aaron Hamm & the Big River Band (Selma, country), 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Vaughn (Raleigh, hip-hop), 4 p.m.; Eric Gales (Greensboro, blues), 5:30 p.m.

David Menconi: 919-829-4759

