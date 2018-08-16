Remembering the legendary Aretha Franklin, whose shows took audiences to church

It’s fitting that Aretha Franklin died on Aug. 16 — a date the Queen of Soul will now share with the King of Rock, Elvis Presley, who died on this same date in 1977.

Franklin was 76 years old and had been in failing health. She canceled a number of shows the past two years, including this past April’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, and reports emerged in recent days that she was gravely ill.

Franklin did not have the best batting average as far as keeping dates booked in the Triangle. Since 2005, she canceled or postponed five out of seven shows in Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill.

But those two shows she did make, in 2012 and 2016 at Durham Performing Arts Center, were both epic — especially the latter, a remarkable performance in which she pretty much owned the room from the moment she strode onstage in a gold sequinned dress and fur coat.

She covered all the signature hits, of course, from “Respect” to “Chain of Fools” to “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and beyond. But the room got steamed up when she took the place to church with incredible fervor, summoning the spirit.

“Diva! Diva!,” screamed the woman seated next to me during “Ain’t No Way.” It was true testimony.

Both those concerts featured mid-show award presentations. Durham mayor Bill Bell presented Franklin with a key to the city in 2012, and in 2016 she was given a certificate in “The Music Department of the UNC College of Arts and Sciences Proclamation Program.” She must have left behind one crowded trophy case.

I only got to interview Franklin once, over the phone in 2016. It was a memorable experience, even though it was difficult to get her to talk too much about music. She was most animated when the subject turned to food, which she liked down-home.

During our interview, Franklin lamented the lack of Bob Evans restaurants on her tour route. After we hung up, I remembered that there was a Bob Evans just off Interstate 40 between Chapel Hill and Durham — which had me lamenting that I hadn’t remembered sooner.

But Franklin actually called me again the next day, not realizing she and I had already talked. That gave me the chance to do a small good deed.

“While I have you,” I said, “I remembered after we talked yesterday that there actually is a Bob Evans here.”

“Oh really? Where?,” she asked, perking up. I gave her the location, which led to a followup question.

“And is there a Cracker Barrel here, too?”

God bless, Ms. Franklin. You were one of a kind.