What to Watch on Saturday: Hallmark’s ‘Pearl in Paradise,’ more true crime on Oxygen

Pearl in Paradise (9 p.m., Hallmark) - A nature photographer heads to Fiji to shoot a magazine cover, hoping to win a big promotion if she photographs a rare blue pearl that a romance novelist wrote about in his book “Pearl of Paradise.” The novelist agrees to help her look for it, hoping it will boost his sales, and while spending time together the two talk about why they are single. Odds are great that they aren’t single by the end of the movie. It stars Jill Wagner and Kristoffer Polaha.
The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers (7 p.m., Oxygen) - In part 2 of this series, there’s a focus on the brother of Crystal’s boyfriend. The brother was a Bardstown police officer who originally would not cooperate with the police department regarding Crystal’s disappearance. He’s later grilled by Kentucky State Police and the FBI. We also learn more about the disappearance and murder of Crystal’s aunt in 1979 and the murder of Bardstown police officer Jason Ellis in 2013.
The Secret Life of the Zoo (9 p.m., Animal Planet) - It’s graduation day for a flock of penguins who have spent months in the nursery being cared for by zookeepers. After six months away from the group, keepers hope the fledglings will be accepted.
6-Headed Shark Attack (9 p.m., Syfy) - In this deliciously cheesy Syfy shark movie leading up to tomorrow night’s “Sharknado” finale, the attendees of a marriage boot camp on a remote island have to fight against a six-headed shark.
