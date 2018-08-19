What to Watch on Sunday: Time travel, dinosaurs and sharks in Syfy’s ‘Last Sharknado’

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time (8 p.m., Syfy) - The sixth and final entry in the “Sharknado” franchise has Fin (Ian Ziering) time-traveling to stop the destruction of the earth, which happened in “Sharknado 5.” Expect a ton of celebrity cameos (Tori Spelling, La Toya Jackson, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Darrell Hammond, Dee Snider, Alaska from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” for starters) as well as dinosaurs and even Noah’s Ark. Tara Reid returns as April and Vivica A. Fox is back as Skye. Check out the teaser below because it looks absolutely amazing.
The Affair (9 p.m., Showtime) - In the Season 4 finale, Noah and Anton visit Princeton, where Noah encounters an old friend. This is renewed for one more season.
Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food) - NC’s Janese Henry made it through last week’s first round (her steak looked really good!) so this week she takes part in the boot camp’s Family Food game show, which uses culinary tasks to test contestants’ knowledge. The recruits then have to learn to cook a hibachi-style meal. Two contestants will be eliminated. Read more about NCCU grad and Spring Lake native Janese Henry.
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (10 p.m., ID) - A three-part true crime series looks at the murder of Gregg Smart at the hands of his wife Pamela’s high school boyfriend. This New Hampshire murder became one of the most scandalous in the country. The case is examined through a detective who worked the case, an investigative reporter who covered the case and the prosecutor who got justice. The series even gets an interview with Pamela Smart, who still maintains her innocence. Part 2 airs at 11 p.m. tonight and Part 3 airs at 10 p.m. Monday.
Shades of Blue (10 p.m., NBC) - In the series finale (Jennifer Lopez has declined to do a fourth season, which means the show is canceled) Harlee faces a police commission, and Wozniak and the crew scramble to help her from the outside.
Insecure (10:30 p.m., HBO) - Issa gets advice from Kelli about her financial situation and plays wingwoman for Daniel.
