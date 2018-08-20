What to Watch on Monday: More of Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke from Liverpool

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney, Live from Liverpool (8 p.m., CBS) - “Late Late Show” host James Corden’s amaaaazing Carpool Karaoke segment with Paul McCartney in Liverpool from earlier this summer gets its primetime debut, complete with never-before-seen footage of the legendary Beatle returning to his home city. It’s a really joyful thing to watch.
Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper showed up last week and turned things upside down for a few of the island dwellers. She immediately broke up a Jordan-Annaliese romance, since Jordan basically fell hard for Jenna as soon as she walked up. Jenna and Jordan made out on the beach while Annaliese sat back at home base talking about how she was pretty sure Jordan was going to marry her. Oops. Then David made a play for Jenna, but it seems likely he’s just doing that because he and Jordan hate each other so much. And throughout the show, Jenna and The Skimpiest Bikini Ever Created kept censors busy (Jenna later tweeted “Sorry about my butt”). So that’s what you missed last week — tune in for tonight’s craziness!
MTV Video Music Awards (9 p.m., MTV) - Jennifer Lopez receives this year’s Video Vanguard award. Expect performances by Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone and others.
Better Call Saul (9 p.m., AMC) - Jimmy puts a risky plan into motion, and as alliances shift, Nacho finds himself in the crosshairs.
Some programming details are provided by networks.
