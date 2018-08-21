What to Watch on Tuesday: A tribute for ‘Betty White: The First Lady of Television’

Betty White: First Lady of Television (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A tribute to TV star Betty White which was filmed over the course of five years by the “Pioneers of Television” team. It looks White’s life and career, which has now spanned 80 years -- officially the longest career in the history of television. The special shows White during live performances but also in personal moments with friends and her beloved animals. Stars like Tina Fey, Valerie Harper, Gavin McLeod, Carl Reiner, Ryan Reynolds and Valerie Bertinelli pay tribute.

Bachelor in Paradise (8 p.m., ABC) - Don’t forget, Raleigh’s Jenna Cooper is bringing the “coco-nuts” drama to the island this season. Worth tuning in for.

Animal Kingdom (9 p.m., TNT) - In the Season 3 finale, Smurf offers to give the boys the independence they’ve been wanting, but it comes at a price.

Chopped (9 p.m., Food) - This week’s Grill Master installment features barbecue chefs from Texas. One of them will compete against cooks from North Carolina, Kansas City and Memphis.

Some programming details are provided by networks.