In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt.
In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. Alexi Lubomirski Kensington Palace via AP
In this photo released by Kensington Palace on Monday May 21, 2018, shows an official wedding photo of Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, center, in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday May 19, 2018. Others in photo from left, back row, Jasper Dyer, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Doria Ragland, Prince William; center row, Brian Mulroney, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Rylan Litt, John Mulroney; front row, Ivy Mulroney, Florence van Cutsem, Zalie Warren, Remi Litt. Alexi Lubomirski Kensington Palace via AP

Entertainment

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Yellowstone’ finale and ABC’s ‘Story of the Royals’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 22, 2018 07:30 AM

The Story of the Royals (9 p.m., ABC) - The first part of a four-hour documentary miniseries that traces the evolution of the monarchy through time and tries to answer the question of why Americans are so obsessed with the U.K.’s royal family. The second part of the series, which is produced in conjunction with PEOPLE magazine, will air tomorrow night.

Yellowstone (10 p.m., Paramount) - In the Season 1 premiere, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) feels the walls closing in and discovers which of his family and allies will stand with him to fight. This series has already been renewed for a second season.

Queen Sugar (10 p.m., OWN) - Ralph Angel gets some unexpected news in the Season 3 finale, and the fate of the correctional facility is revealed.

The Sinner (10 p.m., USA) - Ambrose returns to Mosswood to confront Vera about the commune’s work.

Some programming details are provided by networks.

  Comments  