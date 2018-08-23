Channel your inner child with ‘The Muppet Movie’ on the big screen

On Aug. 24, the Carolina Theatre in Durham is presenting a double feature of family favorites, courtesy of the Jim Henson Company as part of the Retrofantasm series. First up, there’s James Frawley’s 1979 comedy musical “The Muppet Movie,” which tells the story of how Kermit the Frog and company found their way to fame and fortune with the help of Dom DeLuise, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor, Carol Kane and Orson Welles.

That’s followed by Henson’s 1982 fantasy adventure “The Dark Crystal,” concerning an elf-like character (called a Gelfling) trying to restore order to his alien realm that’s depicted with only puppets and animatronic creatures. The double bill begins at 7 p.m., and admission is $9. Details: 919-560-3030 or carolinatheatre.org.





Other Highlights

▪ On Aug. 24, The Cary theater is showing Eugene Jarecki’s 2017 Elvis Presley documentary “The King” at 7, followed by Michael Roberts’ 2017 documentary “Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards” at 9:30 p.m. (There will be encores of “The King” on Aug. 25 at 9 p.m., and Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. “Manolo” on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., and on Aug. 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.).

On Aug. 28, the Frame By Frame series, curated by Modern School of Film founder Robert Milazzo, is presenting Sergio Corbucci’s 1968 western “The Great Silence” at 7 p.m. On Aug. 30, the Centennial Retrospective for Ingmar Bergman (running through Sept. 2) kicks off with the iconic Swedish filmmaker’s 1966 thriller “Persona” at 9 p.m. Tickets are $3-$5 for each film, except for the Frame By Frame event, which is $8-$10. Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.

▪ On Aug. 25, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Films series continues with Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning fantasy drama “The Shape of Water,” starring Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer and Richard Jenkins, at the open-air theater in the Museum Park. Doors open at 7:30, with each night’s feature beginning at 9 p.m. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.

▪ On Aug. 25, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a Movie Party for Peyton Reed’s 2000 sports rom com “Bring it On” at 2:30 p.m. Reed is a Raleigh native and UNC graduate who has directed both “Ant-Man” movies.

On Aug. 26, the Alamo celebrates National Dog Day with a showing of Wes Anderson’s 2017 animated adventure “Isle of Dogs” at 2:45 p.m. On Aug. 27 and 28, Howard Deutch’s 1986 classic teen rom-com “Pretty in Pink” plays as part of the Champagne Cinema series at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Aug. 27, the A/V Geeks presents “Your Computer, Your Friend,” a program of vintage 16 mm educational films about computers, at 7:15 p.m. On Aug. 28, the Terror Tuesday series presents Frank Henenlotter’s 1988 horror comedy “Brain Damage” at 7:15 p.m. On Aug. 29, the Weird Wednesday series is featuring Joe Dante’s 1990 sci-fi comedy “Gremlins 2: The New Batch” at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 for each film. Details: drafthouse.com/raleigh.

▪ On Aug. 24, it’s Film Fest at the Farm with a showing of the industrial-hemp documentary “Bringing It Home.” The 7 p.m. screening is at Raleigh City Farm, 800 N. Blount St., Raleigh. Admission is free. See the event’s Facebook page.