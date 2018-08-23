What to Watch on Thursday: Catch the Durham references in ‘Trial & Error’ series finale

Trial & Error: Lady, Killer (9 p.m., NBC) — We get the final two episodes of this Kristin Chenoweth-led sitcom tonight — maybe for all time (NBC isn’t renewing, and so far no word on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Video stepping in to save it) — which is A CRYING SHAME! But for now, let’s enjoy the silly genius of the last two episodes of a show that has deep connections to the Triangle. First, Josh and his team find game-changing evidence with the help of Jesse Ray Beaumont. This is the episode where, in a nod to late Durham assistant district attorney Freda Black, the show’s prosecutor Carol Anne Keane will say the words “Pure-T filth.” At 9:30, the legal team discovers more of Lavinia’s secrets during Jesse Ray’s trial. And even better than that, Carol Anne Keane learns the identity of her baby’s father. Another element of this episode of interest to locals is that Durham’s Eryk Pruitt, the co-creator of the true crime podcast “The Long Dance,” is featured.

Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) — Jay talks to “Weird Al” Yankovic and Mitt Romney about cars they have loved, and reminisces about Johnny Carson.