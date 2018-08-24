What to Watch on Friday: Hulu’s ‘Safe Harbour’ is high drama on the high seas

In the middle of the Timor Sea, five Australians on a yacht try to help a boatload of asylum seekers by towing them. When the rope is cut between them, and seven people die as a result, it sets up a mystery that reignites several years later, when they meet again. Yasmeen Al-Bayati (Maha Riad), Zahra Al-Bayati (Nicole Chamoun), Bilal Al-Bayat (Robert Rabiah) and Ismail Al-Bayati (Hazem Shammas) shown. Vince Valitutti Hulu