What to Watch on Friday: Hulu’s ‘Safe Harbour’ is high drama on the high seas

Safe Harbour (Hulu) — A four-episode psychological thriller series in which five yachting Australians encounter a fishing boat full of desperate asylum seekers. They begin towing the boat to safety but come daylight, the boat is gone. The truth eventually comes out: someone cut the rope and caused the boat to sink, killing seven of the people on board. The Australians grapple with doing the right thing versus protecting themselves, and the surviving refugees want revenge. It stars Phoebe Tonkin, Ewen Leslie and Leeanna Walsman. (Hulu will also premiere “Crime + Punishment” today, a documentary about the New York City Police Department.)
Scaled (9 p.m., Animal Planet) — This new Animal Planet’s series focuses on pet reptiles and the custom enclosures in which they live. Greg and Elaine West consult with clients and then along with a team of designers and builders, create cool habitats for the pets — snakes, lizards, etc.
Treasure Quest: Snake Island (9 p.m., Discovery) — In the Season 4 premiere, treasure hunters attempt to cross the Andes Mountains in South America chasing a two-billion dollar forture.
The Innocents (Netflix) — In this Netflix original, two teenagers run away from their repressive families to be together but along the way discover that June is a shape-shifter -- and a mysterious professor tells her she’s not the only one. The young woman is reunited with her birth mother and her love for Harry is tested. It stars Sorcha Groundsell as June, Percelle Ascott as Harry and Guy Pearce as the professor.
Comments