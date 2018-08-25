What to Watch on Saturday: Barbecue and romance in Hallmark’s ‘Season for Love’

Season for Love (9 p.m., Hallmark) — At her daughter’s urging, a woman signs up for Red Rock’s annual barbecue cook-off, where she runs into her high school sweetheart. She has been offered a head chef job in San Francisco and he is a New York-based celebrity chef and the author of three bestselling cookbooks. But in the heat of the competition, sparks fly. It stars Hallmark favorites Marc Blucas and Autumn Reeser.
Also on tonight . . .
Cold Justice (6 p.m., Oxygen) — Kelly Siegler and Steve Spingola investigate the slaying of Eloise Payne, a beloved mother who was stabbed 38 times in her Michigan home.
The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers (7 p.m., Oxygen) — Honestly, the “Cold Justice”- “Crystal Rogers” doubleheader is my favorite thing about Saturdays. In part three, an FBI profiler offers chilling insights on a potential killer, and family members of other Bardstown victims speak up.
Killer Night Shift (8 p.m., Lifetime) — A pregnant woman on bed rest gets help from home care nurses, but one of them holds a grudge against her husband and has diabolical plans for the couple’s unborn baby.
