What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Alone Together’ ends (maybe for good) on Freeform

Alone Together (8 p.m., Freeform) — In the one-hour Season 2 finale, Esther and Benji try to stop Jeff from becoming a boring couples-person by hijacking his Big Bear couples retreat. There’s no word yet on whether this show is canceled or renewed for a third season, but it is Freeform’s lowest rated show, so it doesn’t look good.
Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (9 p.m., VH1) — Wanda Sykes, Ty Dolla $ign and Lance Bass help Martha and Snoop cook New Orleans style po’boys and grits. A second new episode at 9:30 has Laverne Cox, Gary Owen and Lil Yachty assisting Snoop in facing one of his biggest fears.
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (10 p.m., ID) — Season 8 opens with a case in which a woman’s mangled body is found beside a lonely stretch of highway. The case was the second of Kenda’s rookie career.
Some programming details are provided by networks.
