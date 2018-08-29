Esther Povitsky, left, and Benji Aflalo in Freeform’s “Alone Together.”
Esther Povitsky, left, and Benji Aflalo in Freeform’s “Alone Together.” Eric McCandless Freeform
Esther Povitsky, left, and Benji Aflalo in Freeform’s “Alone Together.” Eric McCandless Freeform

Entertainment

What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Alone Together’ ends (maybe for good) on Freeform

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 29, 2018 07:30 AM

Alone Together (8 p.m., Freeform) — In the one-hour Season 2 finale, Esther and Benji try to stop Jeff from becoming a boring couples-person by hijacking his Big Bear couples retreat. There’s no word yet on whether this show is canceled or renewed for a third season, but it is Freeform’s lowest rated show, so it doesn’t look good.

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (9 p.m., VH1) — Wanda Sykes, Ty Dolla $ign and Lance Bass help Martha and Snoop cook New Orleans style po’boys and grits. A second new episode at 9:30 has Laverne Cox, Gary Owen and Lil Yachty assisting Snoop in facing one of his biggest fears.

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (10 p.m., ID) — Season 8 opens with a case in which a woman’s mangled body is found beside a lonely stretch of highway. The case was the second of Kenda’s rookie career.

Some programming details are provided by networks.

  Comments  