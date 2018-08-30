Stanley Kubrick’s ’2001: A Space Odyssey’ turns 50

Over the next week, a number of Triangle theaters will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” with screenings of the new 4K Restoration of the 1968 sci-fi classic.
The film, which won an Oscar for Best Special Visual Effects, stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, and, most memorably, Douglas Rain as the voice of HAL 9000.
Participating venues include the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema (drafthouse.com/raleigh), the Carolina Theatre in Durham (carolinatheatre.org), and the Wells Fargo IMAX Theatre at Marbles Kid Museum in downtown Raleigh (imaxraleigh.org). Check the theaters’ websites for ticket prices and schedules.
Other Highlights
▪ On Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, The Cary theater is hosting a Centennial Retrospective for legendary Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman (1918-2007). On Aug. 31, Bergman’s 1973 drama “Scenes From a Marriage” is at 7 p.m. On Sept. 1, Bergman’s 1995 rom-com (of sorts) “Smiles of a Summer Night” shows at 7 p.m., followed by Bergman’s 1957 fantasy drama “The Seventh Seal” at 9:15 p.m. On Sept. 2, it’s Bergman’s 1982 drama “Fanny and Alexander” at 2 p.m.
On Sept. 4, the Frame By Frame series is featuring George Romero’s 1968 horror classic “Night of the Living Dead” at 7 p.m. On Sept. 5, The Cary hosts the Motion for Pictures Screening Series presented by the Triangle Filmmaking Community at 7 p.m.
On Sept. 6, it’s Morgan Neville’s 2018 documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” at 2 p.m. (there will be an encore at 9 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.) followed by the local premiere of Angela Alford’s 2018 documentary “Building Independence” at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3-$5 for each film. The Frame By Frame event is $8-$10 and the “Building Independence” screening is free (reserve tickets via Eventbright.com). Details: 919-462-2051 or thecarytheater.com.
▪ On Aug. 31, Booth Amphitheatre in Cary is showing the 2017 animated adventure “Cars 3” at 8:30 p.m. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). Details: 919-462-2052 or boothamphitheatre.com.
▪ On Aug. 31, the N.C. Museum of Art’s Summer Films series continues with a 50th anniversary showing of George Dunning’s animated musical adventure “Yellow Submarine,” starring the Beatles. Doors: 7 p.m., movie: 8:30 p.m.
On Sept. 1, it’s the Coco Fiesta Fantástica, featuring Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina’s 2017 animated hit “Coco,” dance performances, art projects, live music and food trucks. Doors: 6:30 p.m., movie: 8:30 p.m. $6 (free for museum members). Details: 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.
▪ On Sept. 1, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is showing Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror classic “Carrie” at 7 p.m. as part of the Alamo’s Killer Prom Night series. On Sept. 2, Mark Bessenger’s “Ninja Zombie” screens as part of the Video Vortex series at 7 p.m. On Sept. 3, the Fist City series presents Mark L. Lester’s 1985 action thriller “Commando” at 7:30 p.m. On Sept. 5, David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic “Fight Club” shows at 8 p.m. On Sept. 6, it’s Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 teen drama “The Outsiders” at 8 p.m.
