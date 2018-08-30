John McCain, center, as he is being released with other prisoners of war from a detention center in North Vietnam in 1973. McCain, the proud naval aviator who climbed from depths of despair as a prisoner of war in Vietnam to pinnacles of power as a Republican congressman and senator from Arizona and a two-time contender for the presidency, died on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at his home in Arizona. He was 81.
Entertainment

What to Watch on Thursday: History presents ‘John McCain: American Maverick’

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

August 30, 2018 07:30 AM

John McCain: American Maverick (10 p.m., History) - A “Biography” profile of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, who was shot down on a bombing mission in Vietnam and became a POW at the Hanoi Hilton.

Also on tonight . . .

Great Food Truck Race (9 p.m., Food) - In the two-hour finale, the final two teams make their way back to LA’s historic Pueblo de Los Angeles, the epicenter of the city’s Mexican heritage and culture.

Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) - Jay checks out Chris Evans’ 1967 Camaro, a car so powerful it takes a lot of practice to learn to drive it. Jay also lets Adam Carolla drive a Porsche 935 race car that was once driven by Paul Newman.

