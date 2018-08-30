What to Watch on Thursday: History presents ‘John McCain: American Maverick’

John McCain, center, as he is being released with other prisoners of war from a detention center in North Vietnam in 1973. McCain, the proud naval aviator who climbed from depths of despair as a prisoner of war in Vietnam to pinnacles of power as a Republican congressman and senator from Arizona and a two-time contender for the presidency, died on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at his home in Arizona. He was 81. US NATIONAL RECORDS ARCHIVES ADM NYT