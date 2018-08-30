What to Watch on Thursday: History presents ‘John McCain: American Maverick’

John McCain: American Maverick (10 p.m., History) - A “Biography” profile of the late U.S. Senator John McCain, who was shot down on a bombing mission in Vietnam and became a POW at the Hanoi Hilton.
Also on tonight . . .
Great Food Truck Race (9 p.m., Food) - In the two-hour finale, the final two teams make their way back to LA’s historic Pueblo de Los Angeles, the epicenter of the city’s Mexican heritage and culture.
Jay Leno’s Garage (10 p.m., CNBC) - Jay checks out Chris Evans’ 1967 Camaro, a car so powerful it takes a lot of practice to learn to drive it. Jay also lets Adam Carolla drive a Porsche 935 race car that was once driven by Paul Newman.
