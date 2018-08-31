What to Watch on Friday: Krasinski stars in ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ series on Amazon

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime) - Amazon debuts this new eight-episode series starring John Krasinski as the CIA analyst made famous in numerous Tom Clancy spy novels (the character has previously been played by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine). The series, which shows Ryan in the early stages of his CIA career, starts off a little slow but picks up about halfway through. Wendell Pierce is on board as Ryan’s boss and Ali Suliman plays the bad guy.
Ozark (Netflix) - The second season of this Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-led series lands, continuing to follow the Bryde family’s dark saga. In Season 2, Marty and Wendy try to balance the demands caused by their partnerships with the Snells and the drug cartel.
American Masters: Eva Hesse (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - This American Masters documentary offers a profile of German-born American sculptor Eva Hesse, whose groundbreaking work in latex, fiberglass and plastics helped usher in the postminimal art movement in the 1960s and changed the course of art history and women’s place in art.
Comments